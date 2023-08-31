Sheffield Wednesday are interested in bringing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden to the club before the transfer window closes tomorrow evening, The Star understands.

The 28-year-old is available after a loan switch to Premier League new boys Luton Town collapsed earlier this week.

Wednesday are known to be looking to the Premier League for potential loan additions and appear to be in the market for added midfield depth after they were linked with Hayden’s Magpies teammate Jeff Hendrick on Wednesday.

As is reported in the case of Hendrick, Hayden is understood to be the subject of rival interest from other clubs in the Championship.

Both players are understood to be part of a late-window clearout in Eddie Howe’s squad having both spent time out on loan in the second tier last season. Clubs can loan up to three players to another club as per FIFA rules.

With 118 Premier League appearances on his CV, Hayden spent the last campaign with Norwich City, where he made 14 Championship appearances as knee issues curtailed his involvement.

He started his career at Arsenal, where he was a mainstay of England youth sides from under-16 level through to the under-21s.

A versatile player who can also play at centre-half or as a full-back, Hayden was a regular in Newcastle’s midfield for five seasons before falling down the pecking order with a combination of injuries and the influx of players that later came with new ownership.

While it appears clear there was a breakdown in negotiations between Luton and Newcastle, the finite reasons behind the collapse of a move that would have seen Hayden make the switch to Kenilworth Road on a season-long loan are unknown.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “We couldn’t quite agree a deal unfortunately.

“He’s someone we had a look at, clearly, there was interest. He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal.”

Speaking earlier this week, Wednesday manager Xisco suggested deals for incoming players ‘were close’, but reiterated the volatility of the loans market.

“We will see,” he said. “In the last (few) days we are very close with some players but nothing is final or closed.