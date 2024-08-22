Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will look to bounce back from their defeat at Sunderland on Friday evening when they welcome Leeds United to a bustling Hillsborough.

Fresh into English football, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Svante Ingelsson has played only two Championship matches - and has already tasted the week-to-week vagaries that the division can throw up. The all-action Swede was a star man in the Owls’ 4-0 opening day win over Plymouth Argyle and played out the entirety of their shock score line reversal at Sunderland a week later.

The 26-year-old described Wednesday’s in-house response to the defeat and looked to the bigger picture, taking the learning points from the Stadium of Light as they look to claim a win over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United on Friday evening.

He said: “We had a long go-through on the game and what we can do better, but that’s like we always do if we win or lose. We don’t have to put our heads too far down just because of one game, it was two set pieces and another goal where we played in. If you take away those three goals then it is a totally different game. Of course we need to do a lot of things better and get a more steady performance in our game, but we have a lot of new players and I think we are going to learn something from every game to develop forward.”

Leeds are a club with a big standing in Scandinavia, with supporters known to fly over each week to watch the Whites. They have suffered the losses of big players this summer and though work is being done to sign replacements, it seems unlikely any new faces will feature at Hillsborough. Ingelsson is aware of the firepower Leeds have lost, but says they will remain a difficult proposition. He’s confident and is excited for his first experience of an S6 atmosphere under the lights.

“They are also a historic club, they have been in the Premier League more recently than Sheffield Wednesday but both are big, big clubs,” he said. “They have a good squad, almost promoted last year. They have lost a few good players but they will still be competitive. They are a good team that we should respect but if we play our game and can get up to that level then we will have a good chance to win the game.

“Evening games are always special. Such a game against a good team will be really interesting and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”