Sheffield Wednesday: New Owls’ coach says Steve Bruce will hit the ground running when he arrives at Hillsborough

New Sheffield Wednesday assistant Steve Agnew has reflected on a "mad" couple of days since arriving at the club.

Steve Bruce was confirmed as Wednesday's new manager earlier this week but won't take up the post until February 1.

New Owls' assistant Steve Agnew (Photo: PA)

Until that time, Agnew and fellow coach Stephen Clemence will be holding the fort.

"I got a call on Wednesday to say it was happening," Agnew reflected.

"It's been a mad, mad 48 hours.

"I know there was photos and we were at the game against Preston a few weeks ago.

"But me and Stephen Clemence have been to a number of Championship games this season, so that's the reason we were there.

"Did we think we were going to come to Sheffield Wednesday at that time? No.

"But when you've been out the game a few months then you're always itching to get back in."

Agnew, who met with the media prior to Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Luton Town, gave little away as to why there is a delay on Bruce's arrival.

He says that himself and Clemence will be working closely with Lee Bullen in the next few weeks.

Bullen was installed as caretaker following the dismissal of previous head coach Jos Luhukay and led Wednesday to two wins and two draws in four outings.

Agnew added: "Steve starts on February 1 and that gives us three or four weeks to have a look at the squad and group of players.

"When he comes in and with all the conversations that we have had, I'm sure he will hit the ground running and will be looking forward to it.

"All we’re doing really is relaying his messages across to the players.

"Lee has been terrific with the group.

"He has given us his inside knowledge on the group so everything has been helpful and positive."

