Sheffield Wednesday: New Owls boss promises fresh start

New Owls manager Jos Luhukay has challenged Wednesday’s players to prove they can play a part in his Hillsborough regime.

Luhukay, appointed late last Friday, will kick-off his Owls reign with a trip to city rivals Sheffield United tomorrow night.

Wednesday, lying in 16th position, have gone three matches without a win and scoring a goal in all competitions and look set to be without a number of key players due to injury heading into the derby.

Tom Lees, Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee and Fernando Forestieri are all long-term absentees.

But Luhukay insists it is a fresh start for his depleted squad.

The Dutchman told The Star: “What has happened in the past, you cannot change. We can change what now happens for the players.

“There are a lot out injured but that means the other players and the juniors can take a chance for themselves.

“That is the situation. They must have that motivation.”

Luhukay is looking forward to working with chairman Dejphon Chansiri as he bids to arrest their slide down the table.

“He [Chansiri] has a lot of passion,” said Luhukay, previously of Hertha Berlin, VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach. “It is his dream to go to the Premier League. I like his passion and I hope I can give him some success and we can do it together.”

