Sheffield Wednesday new man offers message to Owls fans ahead of season opener

Darren Moore’s Wednesday are looking out onto a new season with a new look team and a spring in their step despite a narrow penalty defeat to Championship side Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

They make the trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday knowing a packed away end awaits them.

On-loan goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who made his debut in against the Terriers, is one that cannot wait to enjoy the regular buzz of a stadium full of fans.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

“Apart from how it ended, it was a great feeling to get my first appearance at Hillsborough with the fans back,” he told swfc.co.uk.

“They make a massive difference, it was a really great atmosphere. It was a shame the way the penalties went but other than that, it was a great feeling.”

Peacock-Farrell, a Northern Ireland international, also detailed the huge difference Wednesday supporters can make this season.

He said: “They bring that excitement and adrenaline, an extra edge and sharpness back to football that we’ve all missed. It’s that extra bit of energy and it makes the whole thing more exciting.

“With fans being back in stadiums, I’ve had bits and bobs on international duty depending on where we’ve been but to get that amount of fans at Hillsborough was great.