Sheffield Wednesday new kit: Iconic and memorable Owls shirts as Owls new pair launched

3. Umbro - 1984-87

After Bukta, along came Umbro - known for supplying the iconic strips which England wore to win the 1966 World Cup - for a stint which ran until the summer of 1993. The Wilmslow-based kit manufacturer's first offering was this beauty worn by Lee Chapman in Wednesday's first season back in Division One - and one fans of a more senior age will consider one of the best donned by the Owls. During this period Wednesday finished fifth in the top flight in 1986 and had two shirt sponsors, MHS and Finlux. This one is possibly the inspiration for this year's.

Photo: Getty Images