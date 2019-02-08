Sheffield Wednesday new boys to feature against Reading as Steve Bruce aims to address squad size

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has not got it easy when he comes to selecting his matchday squad.

With a packed player roster and three new arrivals on deadline day, the Owls boss said that any manager would find it tricky to whittle down his options and choose a team to face Reading this weekend.

Owls new boy Rolando Aarons. Pic Steve Ellis.

Wednesday will host their struggling Championship opponents on Saturday in Bruce’s first match in charge at Hillsborough as they look to build on successive league victories against Wigan and Ipswich.

And speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Bruce said Wednesdayites should see new signings Dominic Iorfa, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar involved in the matchday squad – despite his selection dilemma.

Bruce said: “They’ll be in the squad. I think the big problem any manager would face here though with the squad as I’ve said repeatedly is that it’s too big, so that’s something that we’ll try and address.

“Last week I took 20 players, left seven behind and had three injuries. It’s not great in that respect.

“I’m mindful of the fact that the squad is doing well and the team is doing very well too so there won’t be wholesale changes. It’s much of the same.

“Defensively we’ve been a lot more solid. I was particularly impressed with the back four last week and I hope that continues.”

One player ruled out for Wednesday is Tottenham loanee Josh Onomah, who suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s win over Ipswich after coming on as a substitute.

Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce says Gary Hooper is ‘not too far away’ from injury return

Onomah was making his return after recovering from an existing hamstring injury, which Bruce confirmed was in the other leg to the new complaint.

“Josh Onomah is the main one, he’ll not make it unfortunately he’s nicked a hamstring,” he said.

“It’s the other leg to the one he had previously done so it’s disappointing for him.

“I had a conversation with him the other day, it’s been one thing from another and there’s nothing worse when you’re a footballer and you’re injured. Especially when you’ve just recovered from one and you nick the other one, it’s cruel.

“When I’ve looked over the last 12 to 18 months particularly the clubs has be dealt some serious injuries to a lot of players so it’s something that with time we’ll look at and see.

“Sometimes you can just be very unlucky and we’ve certainly had out fair share with Winnall and you see Hooper and Kieran Lee.

“It’s disappointing for all of them but something we’ll look at.”