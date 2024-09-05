Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The international break has provided chance for Sheffield Wednesday to take a beat and consider some of the issues that have built up over their last three Championship matches.

Danny Röhl made no secret of the need to improve the defending of set pieces at Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls headed into the international break on the back of three Championship defeats. No second tier side has conceded more goals from dead ball situations than the Owls’ four in their first four matches of the campaign.

The Owls boss has expressed frustration at the concerning trend but has confirmed that help is on the way in the form of newbie member of staff Ben King, who was announced as a new member of the senior technical team last week. King, who has worked previously at Watford, Coventry City and Walsall, arrives from Accrington Stanley where he was in situ as head of coaching and player development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King has a background in analysis was well as coaching and is known as a set piece specialist. Speaking to The Star after the weekend’s defeat at Millwall, Röhl said King would in part be tasked with aiding their plan for set piece improvement in both boxes - Wednesday have scored once by that method this season so far.

“We know we have to improve this part,” he said. “The second conceded goal and the third was also from a set piece, the goal in the cup against Grimsby, Sunderland two set pieces. It's too much. But set pieces are a part of football. In general we have conceded too many goals and we will work to improve as soon as possible.

“He will help us, he will support us with the details, to help us find the right set ups with the set pieces. This is on one side a tactical thing on another it is about having the right attitude, the mindset from the players and what it means. Set pieces is a part where you normally need a bit of time to improve something. I am happy that he is here but of course beside set pieces we have other problems and this is something I must sort out.”

Set pieces are one of a number of areas Röhl and his coaching staff will look to kickstart in the current international break. The pause in match action will serve as an opportunity to make changes heading towards the visit of QPR on September 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “One thing is that there is always an opponent - I think the strength of them is their set pieces,” Röhl said over the weekend. “For me it’s more about the first conceded goals after transition moments that are very, very hard to take. We have to work on this the next two weeks, I think it’s my job to bring our players back in the right direction, and I will do everything for this. We have to do it again and again, we have to take responsibility.”