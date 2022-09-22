Sheffield Wednesday new boy reveals Darren Moore impact as he aims to put mark on Owls season

The Blackpool-owned defender has had a stop-start opening few weeks at the club after a straight red card in defeat at Peterborough United pushed him out of contention through suspension for three matches.

But James picked up his first Wednesday assist in the draw with Ipswich Town and given his left-footed, ball-playing nature, could well be expected to fill in at left centre-half as he has been doing in the absences of injured pair Akin Famewo and Mark McGuinness.

He worked with Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers previously in a number of positions and asked about having been moved about already in his young Owls career, he said: “There’s a trust there and that’s something as a player, I want to play and wherever that may be, you’re happy to do it.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Reece James is keen to stamp his mark on this season.

“Naturally my position is as a left-back or a central midfielder, those are the positions I’ve played most as, but I’m just happy to try to do a job for the team and perform as well as I can.

“It’s a team game and you have to make sure you’re ready to fill in for places when that’s needed.”

James knows Moore’s methods as well as anyone and believes they have got the best out of him previously and will do again as he looks to truly impose himself on Wednesday’s season.

“The belief he can give you as a player is massive,” James said on his manager. “For me, I worked with him at Doncaster and he was great in the way I recovered to have one of the best seasons in my career.

“A lot of that came from the development he did in a season in the way he wanted us to play as a team. It was enjoyable to play in.