Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A trip to Millwall is next up for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend - after the small matter of the closure of the transfer window on Friday evening.

Shea Charles, the newest recruit in Sheffield Wednesday’s vast summer revamp this summer, is posing Danny Röhl’s biggest chin-scratching decision heading into Saturday’s trip to Millwall, the Owls boss admitted to The Star. The Southampton youngster arrived on a season-long loan this week in a move that Röhl himself has admitted he is excited by, though the lack of recent match minutes leaves the question open as to whether he is ready to start a league game or whether he would have to be staged up with appearances from the bench.

With Nathaniel Chalobah having fallen to an injury that will keep him out of the Lions clash, it leaves Barry Bannan and Svante Ingelsson as the only other out-and-out central midfielders available to Wednesday, though Liam Palmer and Sean Fusire have featured in the position in the past weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked whether Charles is ready, Röhl said: “Honestly this is of course a little bit of the biggest question at the moment for me. I have seen his training, I have seen his quality immediately. But his last game was a little bit far away. He trained yesterday, today, he will train tomorrow and then after tomorrow I will have a good picture hopefully and will make a good decision. What I saw so far I like and I am very happy he is here.

“You see how strong he is in some areas and this was the reason I forced this signing, because I see how he can help us. In the past with new players I was always treating them a bit special - train, get minutes and then start - and I think now tomorrow is a final decision not on what is helpful for the short term but for the long term.”

Röhl hinted that he feels Ike Ugbo could be closer to starting after he played just over an hour of Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup win at Grimsby Town. Dominic Iorfa is a ‘question mark’ having picked up a niggle.