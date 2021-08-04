Looking up into the stands ahead of his Owls debut against Huddersfield, the 22-year-old midfielder could perhaps of been excused for wilting a touch, such is his inexperience on such a stage.

But after a slow start to proceedings, the former Everton man gave a steady, impressive debut that got fans chattering; with him, Barry Bannan, Lewis Wing, Massimo Luongo and now George Byers in the squad, where do they all fit in?

“I like competition in my life!,” he said when asked about the fight for minutes in Wednesday’s midfield this season.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran is a player not short of confidence.

“I need to always keep myself grounded and know there’s always somebody trying to get my shirt. I’ll do whatever I can to keep my shirt.

“I like pressure. I feel like I need that to get the best out of me so I don’t get too comfortable. Pressure is healthy for me.”

The youngster was close to signing for a Championship side just weeks ago before a u-turn pointed him in the direction of South Yorkshire, encouraged by reports of Darren Moore’s management style.

He is one of nine new signings so far in what has been a whirlwind summer at S6.

Should Wednesday fans expect a slow start while the new boys get used to one another? Not according to Adeniran, who as part of the club’s famed initiation process wowed his new teammates with a rendition of Mario’s 2004 R&B classic Let Me Love You.

“I feel like we’ve bonded really quite quickly,” he said.

“That [v Huddersfield] was the first time Wingy, me and Baz had all played with one another and we did alright.

“It’s not really a matter of time, to be honest. I feel like we’re all good players so we’ll bond quickly with each other. We’re looking to click straight away.

“We have good banter and we bounce off each other. If I have questions, I just ask the experienced lads, they give me feedback and help and support me. It’s a great way to be.”