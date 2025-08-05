Sheffield Wednesday's new away kit is revealed - plus retro third shirt update

Sheffield Wednesday’s new away kit for the 2025/26 season has been launched, and they’ve offered an update on the retro third shirt, too.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club launched their home shirt last month ahead of the upcoming campaign, and now they’ve showcased a lilac one that will be worn on away days. Adult short-sleeved versions will cost £72, while junior ones have been set at £55.

“Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to confirm that our 2025/26 official Macron replica away kits will be on sale from 9:00am this Wednesday, 6 August, at the Megastore,” they said. “There will be an exclusive period to purchase online with the kits available HERE from 10:00am tomorrow for delivery orders. Shirts in all sizes will be on sale, from 3/6 months up to 6XL, with ladies from size 8 through to 24. The new away shirt manufactured from a EcoKnit Energy Fabric is predominantly lilac and the 3D SWFC effect positioned within the design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday in lilac

“The traditional WAWAW is embroidered in black on the rear of the shirt and finished with a white and neon neck and ribbed cuffs. The shorts are white with neon pink and black detailing, with sizes from small to 4XL in adults and youths/juniors small to XL. The socks are coloured lilac with the Macron Hero on the front and SWFC on the back in black, finished with a narrow neon pink and black trim with white turnover. Socks are available in four different sizes.

“The shirts do not have the branding of our new principal sponsor, Mr Vegas, but there will be an opportunity to apply the logo at a later date. Our usual printing service will resume in due course. With the home and away shirt now launched, it just leaves the eagerly-awaited third shirt featuring the retro Owl badge.”

Meanwhile, regarding the anticipated third shirt, they went on to say, “With the home and away shirt now launched, it just leaves the eagerly-awaited third shirt featuring the retro Owl badge... As soon as retail deliveries arrive, the shirts will be available and dispatched to those supporters who made their purchase in advance before general sale.”

Wednesday will wear their new lilac shirt on Sunday for the first time when they head to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join