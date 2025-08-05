Sheffield Wednesday's new away kit is revealed - plus retro third shirt update
The club launched their home shirt last month ahead of the upcoming campaign, and now they’ve showcased a lilac one that will be worn on away days. Adult short-sleeved versions will cost £72, while junior ones have been set at £55.
“Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to confirm that our 2025/26 official Macron replica away kits will be on sale from 9:00am this Wednesday, 6 August, at the Megastore,” they said. “There will be an exclusive period to purchase online with the kits available HERE from 10:00am tomorrow for delivery orders. Shirts in all sizes will be on sale, from 3/6 months up to 6XL, with ladies from size 8 through to 24. The new away shirt manufactured from a EcoKnit Energy Fabric is predominantly lilac and the 3D SWFC effect positioned within the design.
Sheffield Wednesday in lilac
Introducing our 2025/26 away kit 🦉#swfc | @MacronSports | @MrVegas_Casino pic.twitter.com/mSA1cnffpO— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 5, 2025
“The traditional WAWAW is embroidered in black on the rear of the shirt and finished with a white and neon neck and ribbed cuffs. The shorts are white with neon pink and black detailing, with sizes from small to 4XL in adults and youths/juniors small to XL. The socks are coloured lilac with the Macron Hero on the front and SWFC on the back in black, finished with a narrow neon pink and black trim with white turnover. Socks are available in four different sizes.
“The shirts do not have the branding of our new principal sponsor, Mr Vegas, but there will be an opportunity to apply the logo at a later date. Our usual printing service will resume in due course. With the home and away shirt now launched, it just leaves the eagerly-awaited third shirt featuring the retro Owl badge.”
Meanwhile, regarding the anticipated third shirt, they went on to say, “With the home and away shirt now launched, it just leaves the eagerly-awaited third shirt featuring the retro Owl badge... As soon as retail deliveries arrive, the shirts will be available and dispatched to those supporters who made their purchase in advance before general sale.”
Wednesday will wear their new lilac shirt on Sunday for the first time when they head to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.
