Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has admitted his admiration for Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith - but insists any suggestion of a New York return for the forward is unlikely.

The burly forward played in Wednesday’s friendly run-out with Werder Bremen on Friday and is part of a squad low on out-and-out striker options at current. He played an important bit-part role for the Owls towards the back end of last season after finishing as top scorer in the 2022/23 League One promotion campaign.

Evans has overseen an active transfer window so far, bringing in a swathe of new faces including recently departed Owls Cameron Dawson and Reece James as the Millers look to bounce back from Championship relegation at the first attempt. Smith left Rotherham for Hillsborough in the summer of 2022 and was reported to have signed a three-year contract.

The Millers boss said he’d ‘love’ to have Smith back in a Rotherham shirt but poured cold water on the notion of any return for the Geordie target man.

“I love Smudge,” he told our sister paper The Rotherham Advertiser. “He was brilliant for Rotherham United, wasn't he? He was a handful against my teams when he played against them. It's not been the same success ratio at Sheffield Wednesday. It's nothing to do with finances. We've never picked up the phone to Michael.

“We've had the best League One signing of the whole window in Jonson Clarke-Harris. We moved before people got off their chairs. People went on holiday, I went to work. That's what you need to do if you're going to build a team that wins things. You don't go on holiday in May.

“Would I love Smudge in the squad? Yeah. But we've a good balance. We've got Clarke-Harris, we've got Hugill, we've got Nombe, we've got Asapa (Osong, loan). Joe (Hungbo) can play up there. He's got great feet and is a very talented boy. We're in a really good position.”