Sheffield Wednesday 'need a run of wins' to realise League 1 play-off ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday need an extended run of victories if they are to realise their goal of reaching the League One play-offs this season.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 5:20 pm
That was one viewpoint expressed in the latest episode of The Star Owls, a weekly Sheffield Wednesday podcast brought to you by The Star.
The Owls produced arguably their best performance of the season last time out to beat fellow play-off chasers Plymouth Argyle 4-2 and have another chance to cut the deficit between themselves and the sides above them against Oxford United this weekend.
