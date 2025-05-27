Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker completes surprise switch - drops two divisions

Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, has dropped down two divisions to join MK Dons in League Two.

Mendez-Laing was listed as a player under contract at Derby County when they released their retained list recently, however it has now been confirmed that he’s left the club to team up with his former manager, Paul Warne, over at Stadium MK. It’s a move that has come as a surprise, with no media mention of it ahead of time.

The 33-year-old, who played 19 games for the Owls during a stint at Hillsborough, helped the Rams gain promotion to the Championship the season before last and then played his part in achieving safety in the campaign just gone. He’s now a Don and won’t be up against the Owls in 2025/26.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing won’t face Sheffield Wednesday next season now

The club said in a statement today, “Milton Keynes Dons are thrilled to have completed the signing of 33-year-old winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who has joined on a permanent transfer from Championship side Derby County. Mendez-Laing becomes MK Dons’ first summer signing ahead of the 25/26 pre-season preparations. Subject to League and FA clearance.

“The winger moves to Stadium MK following a three-year stint at Derby County, where he achieved promotion into the Championship while leading the squad. After achieving promotion, Nathaniel was named as the club’s captain at the beginning of the 24/25 campaign, picked by Head Coach Paul Warne.”

Meanwhile, on the decision to drop down to the fourth tier, the player himself said, “I'm buzzing, happy to finally get this deal done! It's a project that I'm really excited about, and I can't wait to get going. I've always kept in touch with the gaffer, he's someone I highly respect. When the conversation happened, there was instant interest from my side. He's a great and honest man.

"I've come from the Championship, which shows the project this club is aiming for and the type of person the gaffer is. I can't wait to get going, the facilities here are amazing and I've always loved playing at Stadium MK. As I said before, I can't wait to get going because it's an exciting season ahead.”