Sheffield Wednesday name XI for RB Salzburg friendly as new signing gets Austrian runout
The Owls touched down in Germany yesterday having flown out from Manchester airport, driving from Munich to their training base where they will spend the next week. Today, though, they crossed the nearby border to Austria in order to take on the multiple-time Bundesliga champions in their home stadium.
It’s another game for Danny Röhl to experiment with his team following an influx of new arrivals this summer, but he won’t be doing it from the start - with just one new signing in the mix, not including last year’s loanee, James Beadle.
Here’s how the two teams line up, with the game set to get underway at 3pm UK time, and 4pm here in Salzburg.
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin, Iorfa, Famewo, Palmer, Johnson, Kobacki, Bannan, Windass, Musaba, Cadamarteri
RB Salzburg XI: Krumrey, Terzic, Blank, Baidoo, Capaldo, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Konate, Daghim, Nene, Dedic
