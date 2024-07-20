Sheffield Wednesday name XI for RB Salzburg friendly as new signing gets Austrian runout

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 20th Jul 2024, 14:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed their XI for their friendly encounter with RB Salzburg, and there aren’t many new faces involved.

The Owls touched down in Germany yesterday having flown out from Manchester airport, driving from Munich to their training base where they will spend the next week. Today, though, they crossed the nearby border to Austria in order to take on the multiple-time Bundesliga champions in their home stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s another game for Danny Röhl to experiment with his team following an influx of new arrivals this summer, but he won’t be doing it from the start - with just one new signing in the mix, not including last year’s loanee, James Beadle.

Here’s how the two teams line up, with the game set to get underway at 3pm UK time, and 4pm here in Salzburg.

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin, Iorfa, Famewo, Palmer, Johnson, Kobacki, Bannan, Windass, Musaba, Cadamarteri

RB Salzburg XI: Krumrey, Terzic, Blank, Baidoo, Capaldo, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Konate, Daghim, Nene, Dedic

Related topics:Danny Rohl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice