Sheffield Wednesday name trialist in squad to face Sheffield United for mini Steel City derby
Donald Kamwa, who has come through the youth ranks at Bradford City, is trying his luck with the Owls as they consider their options going forward for the rest of the season, and could be seen warming up with the U21s at Bramall Lane on Monday evening.
How long the teenager has been with the club, or how long he will remain so, is unknown as things stand, but he’ll be hoping to get on the field at some point this evening after being named on Andy Holdsworth’s bench alongside the likes of Joey Phuthi and Jack Phillips.
Not too much is known about the 18-year-old aside from the fact that he featured in the FA Youth Cup for the Bantams last year, but he’ll be keen to leave his mark on the youth setup at S6 in the time that he’s being given.
Kamwa did indeed get his chance out there on the field as he came on to replace Reece Johnson with the Owls 2-0 down, and he took up a position on the left wing wearing the number 12. He wasn’t too heavily involved, but did put himself about as the visitors chased the game after getting it back to 2-1.
