Sheffield Wednesday must show “no fear” in Sheffield derby, claims Owls defender

Full-back Morgan Fox says the Owls must show no fear when they take on Steel City rivals Sheffield United.

Fourteen places and 10 points currently separate the two clubs going into Friday's encounter at Bramall Lane.

Wednesday will be seeking to avoid a fifth consecutive Championship defeat against a United side who know three points would take them back to the top of the division ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Fox, surprisingly benched for Saturday's woeful 4-0 loss to high-flying Norwich City, told The Star: "They (United) have had a great start to the season but we have got to go there and show no fear. I think that is the same with every game.

"Whenever there is a derby, it is hard to say who the favourites are because they are almost like a cup final. Either team can win on the day so it doesn't really matter where you are in the league or what form you are in. All of that goes out of the window in a derby game."

Defender Fox started the last Sheffield derby, helping the Owls secure a goalless draw at United in Jos Luhukay's first match in charge back in January.

Sheffield Wednesday ban fan from Hillsborough after ‘disgraceful comments’ mocking Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp over tragic death of late son

"It was good and probably right up there in the derbies I have played in my career," said the defender. £When I was at Charlton, I played in a derby against Crystal Palace which was another big one.

"But the history in the Sheffield derby is massive. The atmosphere was amazing (at Bramall Lane) and we had a massive following there.

"They are the games that you live for.

"It was unfortunate that we were down to 10 men for a period of the game but I'm looking forward to being involved again."

It has been a season to forget for Fox. An ankle injury and manager Jos Luhukay's rotation policy has limited the former Wales Under-21 international to just five appearances.

He conceded: "It has been frustrating. It is never nice when you are injured and you are sat inside watching the boys training.

"I have worked hard to put the injury behind me and I am looking to get a run of games right now.

Barry Bannan, Fox's teammate, was part of the Wednesday side beaten 4-2 at home to United 14 months ago in the Owls’ biggest derby defeat since 1951.

He said: "It was brilliant to play in the derby at Hillsborough. I enjoyed it.

"When you are growing up as a kid, everybody wants to play in these games. If you don't, then you are in the wrong sport.

"Form goes out of the window in derby games. It is 90 minutes of everybody going for it so I don't think you can look at form.

"They (United) are above us in the league and doing better than us at the minute but that goes out of the window in derby games.

"We will be going there confident of getting three points and that's what we want to do."

Three key battles which could decide the Sheffield derby