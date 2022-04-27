George Hirst, the son of Wednesday legend David who left the club as a teenager back in 2018, is on loan at Saturday’s opponents Portsmouth from Leicester City and has scored 10 goals since the start of February in what has been an impressive resurgence.

Wednesday go into the last day fourth in the table but could tumble out of the top six if they fail to win and results elsewhere conspire against them.

Hirst scored two goals in Pompey’s impressive 3-2 comeback win over title hopefuls Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening and according to his manager Danny Cowley is full of confidence.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth forward George Hirst is in form and has a sign-off match against Sheffield Wednesday in his sights.

“He did great because he made the mistake to lose the ball for the first goal and he showed the confidence he now has,” Cowley said. “He showed great character in the second half, he was a constant threat and gave us so much energy in the game.

“We’re really building a connection and there is a feeling growing between the players and the supporters.

“For us it was a good night. I’m pleased for them [the fans], they deserved tonight. Their support has been unconditional and of course I’m pleased for the players but more than anything I’m pleased we could finish the season at Fratton Park in a positive way and give our supporters something to smile about.”

Wednesday fans made no secret of their feelings towards 23-year-old during the 0-0 draw at Portsmouth in December, prompting a playful Hirst to admit it gives him an extra boost.

The former Owls academy star also said he still supports the club at which his dad scored 149 goals in a halcyon era.

“Playing against Sheffield Wednesday, there probably is a bit of added incentive,” Hirst said after the stalemate. “Before the game the media hypes a lot of stuff up these days but I just go out there to try and do my job.

“For me it was just about playing to the best of my ability and trying to make a goal.