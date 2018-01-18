Sheffield Wednesday move a dream come true for new boy Joey Pelupessy

Joey Pelupessy says he has fulfilled a life-long ambition in moving to England to play for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Dutch midfielder was confirmed as an Owls player on Thursday - the length of the contract undisclosed - switching from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo where the 24 year-old was captain.

Pelupessy is a huge fan of English football and says it was his dream to make the move to these shores, but he also revealed that the new Dutch connection at Hillsborough helped to make his mind up that Sheffield Wednesday was the place in which to reach that long-held goal.

"This is a big opportunity for me," he told swfc.co.uk. "I have always said I wanted to play in England and now that is going to happen.

"I watched a lot of football when I was young and I was always watching England and this is the right moment to be here."

He added: "I read a lot about the club and I saw something on the internet and tried to watch the game but it was hard in Holland. It's a great club, a big club. I saw the stadium yesterday and I have a great feeling

"I have seen the stadium just with the lights off. I have to see it first with the lights on but they say the grass is always good in England so I think here also."

"I hope I can play as soon as possible but I don't know what the coach wants. I haven't trained yet so I will have to wait.

"(Jos Luhukay being Dutch) is a big part of my decision and the Dutch guys - Joost van Aken I know from youth periods in Hollland and Glenn Loovens is also a big name so that was important to my decision."

Pelupessy has been reading up on his new club and on learning how close the Owls came to reaching the top flight two seasons ago when they lost to Hull City at Wembley in the Play Off Final, he is hoping to eventually help them go one better.

"I read that the club was almost in the Premier league two years ago and it would be great for that to happen.

"It is difficult to say. I know this competition and the Premier League but I have big expectations with this club and we'll see how it goes."

He added: "I can't wait to get my boots on and go on the pitch. I am ready."