League One football returns this weekend as Sheffield Wednesday begin their second attempt at winning promotion.

The Owls will kick off the campaign with a home clash against Portsmouth, who will also be hoping for a strong season in the third tier.

The league is looking even more competitive this time round, with Derby County, Barnsley and Peterborough United suffering relegation last season.

Meanwhile, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Port Vale were promoted from League Two and will be hoping they can avoid an immediate return.

In anticipation for an intense season, Darren Moore’s side have made eight new signings - most of which were free.

Arrivals include Reece James from Blackpool, Will Vaulks from Cardiff and Michael Smith from Rotherham.

Recruitment teams have worked hard to strengthen their team in the hope of reaching the Championship and some big money has been spent, including Ipswich’s most recent buy of Leif Davies from Leeds United, while Portsmouth also fought off competition from Blackpool for Colby Bishop.

Sometimes the best buys are bargain ones, but all players have to have some kind of value, which is why we’ve looked at the whole division.