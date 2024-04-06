Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wales international played 103 matches for the Owls across three seasons having moved to South Yorkshire from Charlton Athletic in the January of 2017. Now he’s back in the capital with QPR and this week made his first start since September, playing 90 minutes in their 1-0 win at Swansea City after overcoming a long-term injury.

After a so-so start on the field at S6, Fox endured a difficult time at S6 and was at times the subject of boos from his own supporters. He was injured for Wednesday’s dramatic 2-1 Hillsborough win over QPR in December but has had success over his old club previously since leaving, contributing to clean sheet performances as Stoke City won 1-0 and took a 0-0 draw from Owls match-ups in the 2020/21 campaign.

Fox has had to fight back from injury to come back into contention with manager Marti Cifuentes, receiving a recall from Wales in the last international break. Such a long stint out was badly timed; that Swansea start was his first under the Spanish boss.

“It was definitely tough,” Fox told QPR’s in-house media team this week. “Also, it makes it slightly tougher that I didn’t necessarily know the manager before and he probably didn’t know me, coming from a different league. There was no relationship there before and it was tough, we had to build that up.