One change as Sheffield Wednesday keep it strong for Morecambe clash

Darren Moore has changed up his Sheffield Wednesday side as they take on Morecambe at Hillsborough this evening.

Wednesday go into this clash knowing that they can go back to the top of the table if they pick up all three points and Oxford United get something at home to Plymouth Argyle, but for the Owls it’s always been a case of just focusing on their own controllables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore will have prepared for this game as diligently as he did for the top-of-the-table games against Plymouth and Ipswich Town, and while there was always a chance he could rest a couple of players tonight it was never going to be wholesale.

In the end it’s just the one change, with Dennis Adeniran coming in for Dominic Iorfa - who has presumably picked up a knock. It may be that it’s a back three with Johnson and Adeniran as wingbacks, but it could also be a back four. We’ll have to wait and see when they come out for that.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Moore has played a player in a position that it’s a bit foreign to him.

Here’s how the teams line up:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday XI: Dawson, Palmer, Flint, Famewo, Johnson, Adeniran, Vaulks, Byers, Bannan, Windass, Smith