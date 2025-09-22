Short-term Sheffield Wednesday man, Rolando Aarons, is back in English football after a short spell in Slovenia.

Aarons is well-travelled in recent years, playing for the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Motherwell, Huddersfield Town and Slovenian outfit, Nogometni klub Celje, since his loan spell at Hillsborough in 2019 when he was signed by then Owls boss, Steve Bruce. This week it was confirmed that he’s joined Morecambe in the National League.

The wideman played 22 times for Celje last year, but has been on the hunt for a new club for some time now. The 29-year-old will be out to get his career back on track with Ashvir Singh Johal as they play catch-up following the financial problems at the start of the season that nearly saw them disappear completely.

Rolando Aarons in back in English football

“Morecambe Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of experienced winger, Rolando Aarons,” they said on their official website. “Jamaican International, Aarons brings a wealth of experience to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, having come through the ranks at Newcastle United, where he made his Premier League debut in 2014.

“Aarons went on to represent the Magpies across league and cup competitions before enjoying loan spells at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell. With proven pedigree at the highest level, Aarons arrives looking to make a big impact both on and off the pitch... Rolando Aarons will be available for selection pending international clearance.”

Meanwhile, the Shrimps’ manager said of the signing, “I'm delighted that Rolando has chosen to join us, he's a winger who we identified early on and we're pleased we managed to get it done as there was a lot of competition for his signature."

"He sees it as an environment that will bring the best out of him, he's very experienced, playing in the Premiership, Championship and Seria A and is someone who will add massive value to this side."

Aarons played 10 times for the Owls during his loan spell during the 2018/19 season, getting one goal and one assist under Bruce.

