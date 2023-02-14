Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe: Watch Barry Bannan and Josh Windass find the net

Sheffield Wednesday took the lead against Morecambe in the first minute thanks to captain, Barry Bannan.

Wednesday go into this clash knowing that they can go back to the top of the table if they pick up all three points and Oxford United get something at home to Plymouth Argyle, but for the Owls it’s always been a case of just focusing on their own controllables.

Darren Moore will have prepared for this game as diligently as he did for the top-of-the-table games against Plymouth and Ipswich Town, and while there was always a chance he could rest a couple of players tonight it was never going to be wholesale.

In the end it’s just the one change, with Dennis Adeniran coming in for Dominic Iorfa - who has presumably picked up a knock. It’s a back three with Johnson and Adeniran as wingbacks, and they couldn’t have had a better start!

George Byers was found down the right, he did excellently to cut it back to Bannan, and the Owls skipper made no mistake.

And then it was two... Josh Windass in on the action again.

There was a third late on to wrap things up, too.

Here’s how the teams lined up:

Wednesday XI: Dawson, Palmer, Flint, Famewo, Johnson, Adeniran, Vaulks, Byers, Bannan, Windass, Smith