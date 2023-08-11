News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday confirm signing of giant French midfielder as tally goes to nine

Sheffield Wednesday have announced their ninth signing of the summer as their whirlwind recruitment drive continues.

By Alex Miller
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:02 BST

French midfielder Momo Diaby has joined from Portuguese first tier outfit Portimonense on a season-long loan, with reports in Portugal having claimed this week that the deal includes an option to buy clause.

A six-foot-six midfielder described to The Star as ‘athletic’, he joins a midfield scrap for minutes with Barry Bannan, George Byers, Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson, with the likes of Liam Palmer also likely to be considered.

He turns 27 next month and arrives having already played three matches this season for the Algarve side.

Diaby has to date spent his 121-match entire career in Portugal, moving to Portimonense last year having previously played at Salgueiros, Santa Clara, SC Ideal - on loan - and more recently with Paços de Ferreira, where he counted fellow Owls new boy Juan Delgado among his teammates.

As per renowned football website Transfermarkt, Diaby is the brother of former France and Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby.

Assuming he is registered with the EFL by midday on Friday, Diaby will be eligible to make the matchday squad for Wednesday’s trip to Hull City this weekend.