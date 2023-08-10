Sheffield Wednesday closing in on ninth summer signing ahead of Hull City trip

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday are edging closer to completing their ninth signing of the summer transfer window, The Star understands.

By Alex Miller
Published 10th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Reports in Portugal on Wednesday suggested the Owls had ‘reached an agreement’ to sign giant midfield man Momo Diaby from Liga Portugal side Portimonense.

The Star understands the reports are accurate, with hopes that the deal could even be wrapped up and confirmed before Saturday’s Championship trip to Hull City.

He won’t come in cold having played three times for Portimonense this season but it would remain to be seen whether he would be considered for inclusion for the MKM Stadium clash should a deal be completed in time.

Frenchman Diaby - full name Mohamed - is six-foot-six and is described as an athletic defensive midfielder.

He has to date spent his entire career in Portugal, moving to Portimonense last year having previously played at Salgueiros, Santa Clara, SC Ideal - on loan - and more recently with Paços de Ferreira, where he counted Juan Delgado among his teammates.

The terms of the deal are as of yet unconfirmed, though it has been reported that it would see Diaby move to Wednesday initially on loan with an option to buy.

Any completion of the move would see Diaby - brother of former France and Arsenal midfielder Abou as per online stats website Transfermarkt - further strengthen the options available to Xisco in the middle of midfield.