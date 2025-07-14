Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have had a look at young Ivorian midfielder, Mohamed Konate, as a possible transfer target this summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old, who is said to have become a free agent this summer after the expiration of his contract with SC Covilha in Portugal, is thought to have spent some time training with the Owls during their time at St. George’s Park, however there has been no word on whether that time will be extended.

Konate joined the Portuguese Liga 3 side in December, going on to play 10 games and score twice as they managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth. Reports online suggest that he signed a short-term deal with the club, and that he is now available as a free agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday are very limited in the transfer market

The Star is led to believe that the former Oliveira Douro man was part of the Owls’ travelling squad that headed out to Burton upon Trent for their camp last week, with the young defensive midfielder no doubt keen to try and secure himself a move to South Yorkshire if possible.

Wednesday are currently under embargo and a three-window fee restriction, however they are allowed to sign free agents and loans as long as no fees are involved, and the £7k per week wage cap is unlikely to cause many problems when going in search of young players.

The Owls return to Middlewood Road today to continue their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign, and as yet there has been no indication as to whether or not Konate will remain part of the group or not.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join