Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday check out Ivorian midfielder as possible target

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 10:04 BST
Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have had a look at young Ivorian midfielder, Mohamed Konate, as a possible transfer target this summer.

The 20-year-old, who is said to have become a free agent this summer after the expiration of his contract with SC Covilha in Portugal, is thought to have spent some time training with the Owls during their time at St. George’s Park, however there has been no word on whether that time will be extended.

Konate joined the Portuguese Liga 3 side in December, going on to play 10 games and score twice as they managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth. Reports online suggest that he signed a short-term deal with the club, and that he is now available as a free agent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday are very limited in the transfer market

The Star is led to believe that the former Oliveira Douro man was part of the Owls’ travelling squad that headed out to Burton upon Trent for their camp last week, with the young defensive midfielder no doubt keen to try and secure himself a move to South Yorkshire if possible.

Wednesday are currently under embargo and a three-window fee restriction, however they are allowed to sign free agents and loans as long as no fees are involved, and the £7k per week wage cap is unlikely to cause many problems when going in search of young players.

The Owls return to Middlewood Road today to continue their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign, and as yet there has been no indication as to whether or not Konate will remain part of the group or not.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice