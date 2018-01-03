Sheffield Wednesday: Mixed start to Swansea reign for former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

It has been a mixed start to Carlos Carvalhal’s reign at Swansea City.

The charismatic Portuguese boss, who left Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve, has overseen one victory and one defeat since becoming the Swans manager.

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal

Carvalhal’s new club remain at the foot of the Premier League table, four points adrift of safety, following their 2-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspurs at the Liberty Stadium last night.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Goals from Fernando Llorente and Dele Alli ensured Spurs climbed up to fifth. Llorente headed home against his former club from what appeared to be an offside position to put Spurs ahead in the 12th minute.

But Carvalhal, who led the Owls to back-to-back play-offs, refused to criticise the officials at the end of his first home game as Swansea manager.

“I’ve arrived in the Premier League and I will not start talking about referees,” said Carvalhal, who kicked off his Swansea reign with a 2-1 win at Watford on Saturday.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“There are two points I can talk about. One, the linesman (Perry) apologised at the end of the game.

“I understand it’s a mistake. I make mistakes, all of us make mistakes. It’s OK.

“Second point, Pochettino is a clever manager because he substituted Sanchez in that moment.

“He’s clever, he knows why he substituted him. After this I don’t want to talk about nothing.”

But Carvalhal did praise his players, adding: “I’m not happy with the score, but I am happy with the commitment in a difficult situation to prepare for this game.

“My players were very brave from the beginning of the game, and this is the way to try and win more points in the future.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter