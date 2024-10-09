Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaign has been launched to make sure Ambrose Langley, a title- winning Sheffield Wednesday captain, no longer has an unmarked grave.

Langley first joined the Owls in 1893, going on to establish himself as a popular and prominent member of the Wednesday setup during what was over a decade of service to the club. And it was a spell that came with plenty of success, too, as he helped them to a Second Division title, an FA Cup win and their first ever Football League title (1902/03) - featuring also in their 1903/04 title win as well.

Sadly, though, the former fullback - who has been dubbed ‘the first true captain of Hillsborough’ after captaining the club during its inaugural season at the ground - is not recognised in a way that many believe he should be, and at present his final resting place at Burngreave Cemetery remains unmarked. There is a plan, however, to change that.

As part of Hillsborough's 125th anniversary celebrations this year, Clive Nicholson (great-grandnephew of Wednesday legend Fred Spiksley) and Tom Crawshaw (great-grandson of one of the club’s greatest players, Tommy Crawshaw) decided that Langley deserved better.

Speaking about their project, Crawshaw said, "Ambrose Langley’s story brings us back to that inaugural season at Hillsborough. His legacy unites the entire Sheffield Wednesday family - players, supporters, and their ancestors. There’s no better moment to honour the club’s first captain at Hillsborough than during this milestone year.

"The support we've received so far has been overwhelming, and we’re eager to reach more of the club’s fanbase to help us meet our goal."

Nicholson, meanwhile, said, "Our aim is to work with a top-tier stonemason to create a beautiful, bespoke headstone from Yorkshire stone. Ambrose Langley’s grave is in a prominent location within the cemetery, and we have the opportunity to create something truly special. I’m excited about the designs, and if we meet our funding target, I’m sure the donors will be proud of their involvement.

"Langley, Spiksley, and Crawshaw were close friends and teammates. They won the FA Cup together in 1896, played in the first-ever match at Hillsborough in 1899, and were part of the 1902/03 championship team. When Langley passed away in 1937 both Fred an Tommy were both at his funeral together to say goodbye to their friend. Knowing their bond has fueled our passion for this project."

At the time of writing nearly £2,500 has been raised, almost half of their £5,000 target, with three potential unveiling dates being mooted. The first is April 5th, when Wednesday play host to Hull City - where Langley was manager - the second Burngreaveal home game of the season against Portsmouth, and the third is at next year’s Owls in the Park event.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with Langley’s descendants as well as the Friends of Burngreave Cemetery and the hope is to create a headstone to commemorate the life of a man who gave so much to the city during his years on and off the field.

If you wish to donate, then you can do so here