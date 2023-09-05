Sheffield Wednesday got close to signing a Premier League striker on loan on deadline day - before a last-minute decision saw him join Championship rivals Swansea City.

The Star revealed last week that the Owls were interested in bringing fresh attacking talent to the club and had identified Bournemouth man Jamal Lowe as a potential loan target.

The Jamaican international was of interest to a host of clubs and it was clear a battle for his signature was a fierce one, with the likes of Norwich City and West Brom understood to be keen on his signature alongside Aberdeen.

As deadline day arrived, The Star was led to believe Wednesday were not leading the race to sign Lowe. But it is now understood good headway was made and there was at one stage a belief at the club that he would become a Wednesday player.

That was until his former club Swansea City made their interest known and went on to sign the forward on loan until the end of the season.

It is not yet known exactly where the breakdown in Wednesday’s pursuit fell, though it is believed the Owls were disappointed in the decision, which became clear to them late in the day.

The Owls completed their mission in signing two new loanee midfield players - Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick and Blackburn Rovers’ John Buckley - on a busy deadline day that saw interest in Hendrick’s Magpies teammate Isaac Hayden end.

Wednesday boss Xisco expressed a satisfaction in the business Wednesday managed to do late in the window but intimated the club would take a look at the free agent market for possible additions in the attacking areas.

Clubs must submit their 25-man registration list to the EFL on Wednesday but could in theory leave a space open for the signing of a free agent to be registered retrospectively.

Speaking to Swansea’s in-house media team upon the completion of his signing on Friday, Lowe said he felt he had ‘unfinished business’ in South Wales. He played in the 2021 Championship play-off final that the Swans lost 2-0 to Brentford.

“I enjoyed my time here before, and we got to the play-off final which was a great achievement,” he said.

“But we did not get over the line and that still hurts me now when I look back and think about it. It’s something I look back on with a bit of regret, and it is something I would like to help the club put right.

“I absolutely feel I have unfinished business with Swansea, we were just 90 minutes away from being in the Premier League.