Sheffield Wednesday in for 'tough week' as staff launch into 'mini pre-season'

Sheffield Wednesday's coaching staff have laid out the next fortnight as vitally important in their bid for Championship survival, with manager Danny Röhl describing their activity as a 'mini pre-season'.

The Owls head into the break off the back of a chastening 4-0 home defeat to Millwall and are preparing for what looks to be another hugely important opportunity to pick up much-needed points at out-of-form Birmingham City next weekend.

But first sits a fortnight away from match action and a chance for the Wednesday coaching staff to get their teeth into the squad and further mould them towards the style of play they are busy trying to instil at S6.

In a press conference leading into the Millwall clash, Röhl described huge gains in physical output since his arrival at the club last month. And while the physical strain put on the squad in that regard will be monitored and adhered to, it's clear Wednesday players should expect an intensity in their work over the international break.

A meticulous operator, the German says he has sessions planned well ahead of time - Wednesday's activity is scheduled up until the end of the month and beyond.

"It's an important time," Röhl said. "We must balance the load from the players. We have taken a step forward from lower intensity to big intensity and the players have to adapt. But on the other side I want to have a small pre-season to work hard on the pitch with certain topics.

"It will be a tough week for everybody - it will not be a rest. We have topics I want to prepare on. I have planned training now to the end of the month. It's important to look long-term to prepare everything we want to do. Hopefully everybody is ready for this.

