The Lions head into a monster clash between the two sides having picked up just one point in their last six matches, a run that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the form table and just one place above the relegation zone. Four points separate them from 22nd-placed QPR, while the Owls sit seven back.

Edwards, like his weekend counterpart Danny Röhl, is in his rookie season in full management, with the two sharing parallels in having worked in senior coaching roles at some of Europe's biggest clubs. The heat is rising on the 37-year-old Millwall boss, who has watched his side tumble from a position of near-safety to the cusp of a dogfight, compounded by a 4-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening.

“I’m not going to disregard [the league table] in a casual way," Edwards said. "I totally understand we’re in the final third of the season now and where we in relation to the relegation zone, that people are going to talk about that. But it will make no difference to us if I go in tomorrow in the team meeting and announce to the players that we’re in a relegation fight or start hand-picking three or four other clubs to talk about.

"The reality is we’re in a rut where we’re not winning games or even getting points at the moment. The only way to start is by getting one or three as soon as possible. So the only team we need to worry about is Sheffield Wednesday."

Like the Owls, Millwall have availability issues at current with senior defender Joe Bryan the latest to have it confirmed he'll sit out of this weekend's clash with the Owls through suspension.

Edwards said: "And what we know about those times is that they do turn. Runs in football, whether it’s a winning run or a losing run, at some point they turn and all you can do is keep believing. There’s not many places to go in terms of a radical formation change. If you look at the squad tonight, we’ve been depleted. We’ve really suffered with continuous knocks and niggles and illnesses and suspensions that have broken up the consistency of the team I’m able to work with every day, and then the team I’m able to field.

