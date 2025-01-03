Sheffield Wednesday hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the year as they welcome Millwall to Hillsborough in the EFL Championship. The Owls ran out 4-2 winners against Derby County on New Years Day with Josh Windass scoring a goal that could be considered for a Puskas award.

The Owls with the victory are in ninth, and three points off of the play-offs though West Brom do have a superior goal difference. Saturday's visitors Millwall lost 1-0 to Oxford United, as Alex Neil lost his first game in charge to former Lions boss Gary Rowett.

Five places separate Wednesday in ninth and Millwall in 13th with seven points between them, though the South London outfit do have a game in hand. Millwall have had the better of Wednesday in recent memory, having lost three of their last four league meetings. The men from the capital are hoping to follow up their 3-0 win in August and do a league double over Wednesday for the first time in 22-years. New boss Neil though doesn't have a good record in Yorkshire, having won just one of his last eight games in Yorkshire.

Neither Michael Ihiekwe or Olaf Kobacki featured in the match day squad against Derby. Wednesday boss Danny Rohl revealed why they didn’t feature, which puts their status for this match as doubtful. Alex Neil meanwhile provided an update on his squad, where he hopes a Liverpool youngster will soon return, having been sidelined since mid-September.

It’s been a busy period for teams in the Championship, who have had to play several games over a short space of time, which means squads have been tested to their limits. With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) - out Suffered a serious quad injury at Portsmouth back in October. | Getty Images

Aidomo Emakhu - out Suffered a groin injury against Norwich City. He didn't play against Coventry City or Oxford United, missing Alex Neil's first game in charge. Expected to be out until February. | Getty Images

Olaf Kobacki - doubt He's been in rehabilitation for a long-term injury that has kept him out since October. It was hoped he would return before Christmas, and was named among the substitutes bench against Middlesbrough. He was left out of the squad for the win against Derby County however. | Getty Images