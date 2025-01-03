Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall injury and team news as 7 out and 3 doubts for Championship clash

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT

Wednesday are at home again as they welcome Millwall to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the year as they welcome Millwall to Hillsborough in the EFL Championship. The Owls ran out 4-2 winners against Derby County on New Years Day with Josh Windass scoring a goal that could be considered for a Puskas award.

The Owls with the victory are in ninth, and three points off of the play-offs though West Brom do have a superior goal difference. Saturday's visitors Millwall lost 1-0 to Oxford United, as Alex Neil lost his first game in charge to former Lions boss Gary Rowett.

Five places separate Wednesday in ninth and Millwall in 13th with seven points between them, though the South London outfit do have a game in hand. Millwall have had the better of Wednesday in recent memory, having lost three of their last four league meetings. The men from the capital are hoping to follow up their 3-0 win in August and do a league double over Wednesday for the first time in 22-years. New boss Neil though doesn't have a good record in Yorkshire, having won just one of his last eight games in Yorkshire.

Neither Michael Ihiekwe or Olaf Kobacki featured in the match day squad against Derby. Wednesday boss Danny Rohl revealed why they didn’t feature, which puts their status for this match as doubtful. Alex Neil meanwhile provided an update on his squad, where he hopes a Liverpool youngster will soon return, having been sidelined since mid-September.

It’s been a busy period for teams in the Championship, who have had to play several games over a short space of time, which means squads have been tested to their limits. With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

Suffered a serious quad injury at Portsmouth back in October.

1. Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) - out

Suffered a serious quad injury at Portsmouth back in October. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Suffered a groin injury against Norwich City. He didn't play against Coventry City or Oxford United, missing Alex Neil's first game in charge. Expected to be out until February.

2. Aidomo Emakhu - out

Suffered a groin injury against Norwich City. He didn't play against Coventry City or Oxford United, missing Alex Neil's first game in charge. Expected to be out until February. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
He's been in rehabilitation for a long-term injury that has kept him out since October. It was hoped he would return before Christmas, and was named among the substitutes bench against Middlesbrough. He was left out of the squad for the win against Derby County however.

3. Olaf Kobacki - doubt

He's been in rehabilitation for a long-term injury that has kept him out since October. It was hoped he would return before Christmas, and was named among the substitutes bench against Middlesbrough. He was left out of the squad for the win against Derby County however. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Michael Ihiekwe has been dealing with an Achilles injury. He's been limited to four Championship appearances, and hasn't made a match day squad since December 7.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - doubt

Michael Ihiekwe has been dealing with an Achilles injury. He's been limited to four Championship appearances, and hasn't made a match day squad since December 7. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MillwallAlex NeilOxford UnitedEFL ChampionshipDerby CountyWest BromJosh WindassDanny RohlMichael IhiekweLiverpoolDerbyGary Rowett
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice