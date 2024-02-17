Sheffield Wednesday out to 'quieten' Millwall supporters in monster battle

The Owls have traditionally struggled for away points this season - tallying seven from a possible 48 thanks to two wins and a draw across 16 matches - but will need to pick up their form on the road if they are to get themselves further into the safety battle.

Out-of-form Millwall provide a big opportunity to pick up points, as does the nest away trip to Rotherham United. Draped either side by home clashes with Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle, the four-match run provides perhaps the most friendly run of fixtures remaining for the Owls.

"We have a lot of points at home because we have positive energy and the supporters celebrate every shot and corner,” said manager Danny Röhl. "If you play well away we can also quieten stadiums. We had positive energy at Leicester even after we conceded twice and our away fans were great. We can influence the atmosphere around us – if we play well and fight we will be able to hear our supporters.