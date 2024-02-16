What Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has been told about Millwall fans as he plots win
The match is billed as a relegation six-pointer, with Röhl's side desperate to make headway in the seven-point deficit to climb closer to the Lions, who sit precariously placed at 21st in the Championship table after a winless run of six matches.
Wednesday played out a 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday night, while Millwall were hammered 4-0 by Ipswich Town 24 hours later on Wednesday in a scoreline Röhl claimed was harsh. Nevertheless, Millwall will welcome the Owls bang out of form and no doubt increasingly nervy about a relegation battle a few weeks ago didn't concern them.
Röhl said: "If you play every three days it is also about the momentum from the games, it means you can create energy if you do well in a game or score in the right moments. It's of course good that we have one day more (than Millwall), it's meant we can have a day to recover and another day to prepare for the game but all-in-all when you come after such a busy four weeks (the advantage is diluted).We have to press everything that we have in our bodies to go again and take the results."
In conversation with The Star, Röhl smiled at the description of Millwall's famed and unique matchday atmosphere as 'passionate' and revealed it was one he was looking forward to seeing for himself.
"You describe the atmosphere in the stadium very well," he grinned. "It will be like this, passionate! It is a special place in the Championship, everybody knows this and I heard a lot about this. Look, we must focus on the team and be calm in the right situations, it's about focus and concentration for each player. Especially in our situation, it is helpful to think not too much beside the pitch and it's about full focus. We have a great opportunity."