Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Will Vaulks, has opted against signing a new contract at Hillsborough, instead joining Oxford United.

The Star reported recently that Vaulks, who was offered a new deal by the Owls as his deal drew to an end, was in talks with Oxford over making the switch following their promotion, and now it’s been confirmed that he has indeed joined The U's ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It’s certainly disappointing for Wednesday considering that he won the club’s Player of the Season award on the back of their great escape in the season just gone, but his decision early in the summer at least means that Danny Röhl can begin his search for a replacement with plenty of time.

A statement from Oxford today said, “Oxford United have completed their first signing of the 2024/25 season with experienced Championship midfielder Will Vaulks joining the club... The Wales international will sign for United on July 1, after the expiry of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

“The 30-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience in the second-tier of English football having spent the majority of his career in the division with the likes of Rotherham, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

“Over the past eight years he has played 222 times in the Championship and will bolster Des Buckingham’s squad for the club’s first season in the division in 25 years.”