Sheffield Wednesday midfielder to make return to the club after spell away

One of Sheffield Wednesday more influential under-21 players will make a return to Middlewood Road after his loan spell in the National League North came to an end.

Jay Glover has three senior appearances to his name with the Owls - one in the League Cup and two in the EFL Trophy - and has spent time with Spennymoor Town in recent weeks.

The midfielder played five times for the North East club both on the right of midfielder and more centrally and makes his way back to Wednesday after what was third non-league loan spell. He has previously stepped out in the colours of Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

This week under-21s defender Ciaran Brennan left the club to join Hartlepool United on a short-term loan basis. It's understood that the club are considering further loan offers for a handful of their other players.

"Yes I think it's important that these guys go and get some experience in senior games," first team boss Danny Röhl said recently when asked if more players from the club's under-21s cohort could go out on loan in the coming months.