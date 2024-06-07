Sheffield Wednesday midfielder set for talks with Championship rival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Will Vaulks, is a target for the Owls’ fellow Championship outfit, Oxford United.

The Star recently reported that the 30-year-old may well be on his way out of Hillsborough this summer after two very successful seasons in the end – the first in which he helped win promotion and the second where he landed the Player of the Season award.

Wednesday did offer a new contract to the former Rotherham United man, however last week they weren’t close to reaching an agreement that suited both parties, and he isn’t short of interest from elsewhere given his quality and experience.

Having entered into the last year month of his deal at Wednesday the midfielder is able to open up talks with other clubs, and it’s thought that Oxford are very keen to try and persuade him to make the move to The Kassam Stadium following their promotion from League One in 2023/24.

Owls boss, Danny Röhl, used Vaulks a lot as the season went on, and the fact that a new contract was offered shows a desire to keep him on board, but the indications as things stand are that he is more likely to leave Hillsborough than stay.