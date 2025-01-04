Sheffield Wednesday midfielder attracting EFL interest – move looking likely
The 19-year-old penned a new deal at Hillsborough earlier this week as he committed his future to the Owls following weeks of negotiations, however with first-team opportunities likely to be limited this season, it’s thought a loan move could be on the cards.
The Star understands that one club who are keen to try and get a deal done for the talented teen is League Two outfit, Carlisle United, as Mike Williamson looks to try and get the Cumbrians out of trouble – however they aren’t the only ones, with a number of teams believed to be keen.
Fusire caught the eye of Owls boss, Danny Röhl, last year after spending time with the senior side at Middlewood Road, and the club are eager for him to make further steps in his development by playing regular first team football elsewhere similarly to the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri at Lincoln City.
It’s thought that there has been several clubs in the English Football League who have been keeping tabs on the Wednesday youngster, and the Owls will be keen to make sure that they get their next decision right when choosing where the best place for his career progression lies.
Carlisle are currently bottom of the fourth tier after a tough opening half to the 2024/25 campaign, but they’ll be hoping that – with the right additions – they can start to climb up the table and away from the League Two dropzone.
