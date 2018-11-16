Sheffield Wednesday: Midfielder says Owls are working hard to recover form

Wednesday man Joey Pelupessy saw enough during last week’s Steel City derby performance to suggest they are getting back to form.

The Owls halted a four-match losing streak with a gritty defensive display at Bramall Lane.

The result not only brought their wretched run to an end but also saw them secure a long-awaited first clean sheet of the season.

With a blank weekend coming up, owing to the international break, Pelupessy and his colleagues have been hard at work on the training ground as they aim to continue their revival.

Reflecting on the goalless draw last week, the Dutch midfielder said: “We worked hard together and that’s the first thing I want to say.

“We came from a tough period, we lost four times in a row and I think you cannot expect a really nice game from us at that point.

“But the thing we did good was fight together, work hard and defend as a team.

“I think that’s the basic to start to get back to winning ways.”

