Sheffield Wednesday midfielder pens new contract after successful talks
The Star reported late last year that the 19-year-old was in talks with regards to a fresh deal at Hillsborough after he impressed Danny Röhl over preseason, and everyone involved will now be delighted that he has put pen to paper and committed his future to the club that he’s been with for a decade.
“Sean Fusire has signed a contract extension with the Owls,” a statement from the club read. “The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Wednesday academy at the age of nine and climbed the ranks to pen his maiden professional contract in December 2022.
“Fusire made his senior debut in the Emirates FA Cup against Fleetwood in February 2023 and has since posted four further appearances, all in the Carabao Cup.
“The young Sheffielder, of Zimbabwean descent, is a regular on the training pitches with the first team and equally at home in central midfield or on the right of the engine room.”
