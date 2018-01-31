Sheffield Wednesday midfielder moves to League Two side on loan

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday under 23 midfielder Matt Penney has moved to Mansfield Town on loan.

The highly-rated teenager will link up with Stags boss Steve Evans until the end of the season having impressed while with Wednesday's underage sides.

And Evans says 'six or seven' other clubs wanted to sign the skillful attacker.

“Matt is a young man who will bring a lot to our group," Evans told Mansfield's website.

“He plays very stylishly in either wide area after being developed at Wednesday from the attacking full-back position.

“The lad is young, very talented and in agreement with myself was previous Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal who stated that young Matt was more than ready to make a great impression at first team level.

“We are grateful to Sheffield Wednesday for selecting our approach for Matt in preference to at least six or seven League One and Two clubs.

“Again I must acknowledge the work of Carolyn Radford [chief executive officer] who worked tirelessly on this over last weekend.”

Penney had a previous loan spell at Bradford this time last year, making just one substitute appearance.