A fringe Sheffield Wednesday midfield figure could be set for a left-field switch to Europe, according to one of the world's best-known football transfer journalists.

Tyreeq Bakinson has been limited to just seven league appearances for Wednesday this season, with his only showings in Danny Röhl's time at the club arriving off the bench in their last two outings. The 25-year-old spent a long period outside of matchday squads.

The Star understands Bakinson is one of a handful of players at S6 who has been told he is free to leave the club in the January window and now, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano, the former Bristol City man could be on his way to Belgium with 'advanced talks' reported by the Italian. Romano also reports that Bakinson is the subject of 'high demand' from clubs this January.

It is believed that Bakinson comes to the end of an initial two-year deal at Wednesday this summer, meaning that as of Monday (January 1) clubs from abroad can engage in talks with him with regard to a pre-contract agreement to take him when that contract expires. Given Bakinson's age there would be no compensation owed to the S6 club under FIFA rulings.

The midfielder has struggled for continued momentum in his time at S6 under three managers having made the cut-price switch from Bristol City last season. He started Wednesday's first two matches of the campaign this time out but has since become a fringe figure.