Sheffield Wednesday midfielder hot property as queue forms for his signature

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, George Byers, is on his way out of Hillsborough – and he’s not going to be short of options to pick from.

Byers was somewhat of a surprise departure from S6 in the January transfer window, leaving the club to join Blackpool as they pushed for a spot in the League One play-offs. They didn’t manage a top six finish in the end, but the 27-year-old received some race reviews for his performances in Orange since the turn of the year.

The Star understands that the player is now weighing up his options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with a host of clubs showing interest in him as they play for the season ahead.

It’s understood that new League One outfits, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are all keeping tabs on the situation, while Barnsley and – of course – Blackpool are also on his list of admirers.

Elsewhere there could be a route back into the Championship for the popular Owls midfielder, too, with play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United, having both made enquiries about his availability as his contract at Wednesday draws to a close.