Sheffield Wednesday midfielder hot property as queue forms for his signature
Byers was somewhat of a surprise departure from S6 in the January transfer window, leaving the club to join Blackpool as they pushed for a spot in the League One play-offs. They didn’t manage a top six finish in the end, but the 27-year-old received some race reviews for his performances in Orange since the turn of the year.
The Star understands that the player is now weighing up his options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with a host of clubs showing interest in him as they play for the season ahead.
It’s understood that new League One outfits, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are all keeping tabs on the situation, while Barnsley and – of course – Blackpool are also on his list of admirers.
Elsewhere there could be a route back into the Championship for the popular Owls midfielder, too, with play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United, having both made enquiries about his availability as his contract at Wednesday draws to a close.
Add to that the fact that there has been a sprinkling of interest from overseas, and Byers is going to be spoilt for choice come July 1st when he becomes a free agent, and while many Wednesdayites will be sad to see him go following an excellent spell at S6, there will be plenty of well-wishes wherever he ends up next.