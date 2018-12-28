Sheffield Wednesday: Midfielder hails return of Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and George Boyd

Have your say

Wednesday ace Adam Reach has paid tribute to the clutch of senior players who have returned to the first-team fold.

Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and George Boyd have been re-integrated into the squad over the past two games following the dismissal of Jos Luhukay.

Owls Adam Reach waves at the final whistle.....Pic Steve Ellis

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen opted to bring back the trio and they all played their part in helping the Owls achieve back-to-back 1-0 wins over Preston and Middlesbrough.

Reach says the squad is now all pulling in the same direction following the alienation of the trio under Luhukay.

"They are all big players,” said Reach.

"They're not just experienced players - they're good players as well.

"They would benefit any Championship squad coming back so it's nice to have them back.

"As Bully has mentioned, they've been professional.

"They haven't poisoned our dressing room or anything like that. They've been professional/

"It's not our fault as players so they haven't taken it out on us.

"It's nice to be back with the full squad all in unity and going in one direction."

Reach scored the only goal of the game at the Riverside to seal the points against his former employers.

The attacking midfielder has gained a reputation for scoring spectacular, long-range goals this season.

But the 25-year-old admits that he has been working on scoring goals from inside the box as he looks to shed his reputation of only hitting wonder goals.

His strike against Boro was set up thanks to a terrific assist from returning midfielder Barry Bannan and Reach was quick to praise his colleague.

“I'm trying to brush that stigma off a little bit,” Reach conceded.

“Everyone can score a worldie every now and again.

“Goalscoring is something that I've tried to work on this season a lot more.

"I'm trying to work on scoring from inside the box to have that desire to get in the box and finish chances.

"I knew Barry could find that pass because he has that range of passing.

"We've missed Baz in the middle of the park recently.

"Us attacking midfielders and strikers thrive off Barry's vision and the precision of his passes.”