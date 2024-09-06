Shea Charles put in another solid display in his first Northern Ireland game since joining Sheffield Wednesday.

Charles only played one game for the Owls - the defeat to Millwall - before heading out on international duty, but so far it’s been time well spent as his national team got off to a winning start in Group C3 of their UEFA Nations League campaign. On Thursday night they took on Luxembourg and managed to claim all three points in Belfast.

Paddy McNair and Dan Ballard got them off to a flying start with two goals inside 20 minutes, and then all the hosts had to do was see out the game - which they managed to do despite not having too much of the possession. Charles played 82 minutes before being replaced by Ali McCann, finishing the tie with a 91% pass completion and two key passes to his name.

It’s a result that sets them up nicely for the tricky trip to Plovdiv at Hristo Botev Stadium, and Michael O'Neill’s side will be hoping to make it two for two after the confidence-boosting victory at Windsor Park. The Owls’ loanee is expected to start that one, too.

Yan Valery’s Tunisia also celebrated a win on Thursday as they scored a very last-gasp winner in Tunis to beat Madagascar, leaving it until the 99th minute to get the all-important goal that got them off to a victorious start in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers - there was, however, no Valery in the squad.

The Owls defender picked up a calf injury in training this week that has ruled him out of their two fixtures this month, as well as potentially Wednesday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers, so there will be no ninth Carthage Eagles cap for him this time around.