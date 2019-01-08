Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach linked with move away from Hillsborough

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing now that the January window has opened and the latest Sheffield Wednesday player to be linked with a move away from Hillsborough is Adam Reach.

According to the Daily Star, Aston Villa are going to test Wednesday’s resolve with a bid for £10million-rated Reach.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form this season and has been subject to much transfer talk thanks to his goal scoring exploits this campaign.

So far in 2018/19, Reach has bagged six league goals including his two goal of the season contenders against Leeds and West Brom.

Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers are another club who are said to be admirers of the former Middlesbrough man.

Villa, Steve Bruce’s former club, could test the Owls to see if they are willing to cash in on Reach and give their new manager more funds to rebuild the team for next season.

But current caretaker manager Steve Agnew, who is in charge at Hillsborough until Bruce takes over on February 1, has previously worked with the midfielder and is a big fan.

Agnew told the Star that Wednesday need to keep hold of their best players to “improve as you go along” and said that he believes Reach is “one of the best players in the Championship.”