Sheffield Wednesday: Midfield or central defence? Owls boss Jos Luhukay has his say on Sam Hutchinson

He's a midfielder who impresses at centre-half, a central defender who is one of the Championship's best players in the middle of the park.

Sam Hutchinson shines in two roles for Sheffield Wednesday and manager Jos Luhukay doesn't mind where the 29-year-old plays. He's just happy to have him at his disposal.

The former Chelsea man could feature in either position as the Owls kick off their home campaign against Hull City tomorrow as Luhukay decides on his formation following last week's 3-2 opening-day setback at Wigan Athletic.

Hutchinson, essentially a midfield man, played in both positions at the DW Stadium and Wednesday looked more solid for his presence at the back. The Latics had already scored three times but didn't register again following his 61st-minute switch.

"Sam is a fantastic player with a very strong mentality," Luhukay said. "He helps the team. It doesn't matter in what position. "We know he can play in midfield and can also do the central defending."

Hutchinson, a big fans' favourite after four seasons at Hillsborough, is no utility man either. He doesn't merely fill in but does a proper job in both areas.

"We know how important Sam is with his versatility and quality," Luhukay acknowledged. "Midfield or central defence is a choice we must make. It depends also on the opponent."

The Tigers clash comes seven days after the Wigan reverse and midfielder Joey Pelupessy is glad Wednesday have had no midweeek game as they've worked on the defensive deficiencies that cost them at the DW Stadium.

"You really want to play again as soon as possible. You want to change your feeling," he said. "But of course it is better to have a full week to speak about it, to have training sessions, to do tactical things. This is a good week to change things.

"The pre-season was really good so we had a good feeling before the Wigan game. It went wrong. We need to work more together than we did in that game. But after we had conceded three goals, we played better, I think.

"We have to learn from that game. We have to start well (against Hull). If we defend well on Saturday, from there we can change the game and get to a good attack."

