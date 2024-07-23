Sheffield Wednesday midfield dynamic detailed as Danny Röhl makes transfer hint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The signing of midfield man Nathaniel Chalobah has been hailed by Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl, who has described a shifting dynamic in the middle of the pitch at S6 - with further transfer considerations to come.

The Owls head into the new campaign with an already revamped squad. With more changes to come before the start of the season and certainly before the transfer window closes, the options available to the German boss will give plenty of scope for alterations in how they go about things as he seeks to retain a tactical flexibility.

Barry Bannan will remain the main man in the engine room after signing a new contract in May. Röhl has spoken glowingly on his continued influence on team matters and his understanding of the new style of play he wishes to instil. The Owls tweak their chosen system but have played with two ‘sixes’ for parts of their pre-season. Among the other players jostling for position there are new man Svante Ingelsson and Liam Palmer.

Chalobah signed for Wednesday on a free transfer following his departure from West Brom this summer and is busy getting up to speed with things on their pre-season training camp in Germany. Röhl described the dynamic he is trying to build in the Owls midfield and the strengths the one-cap England coach will bring to the squad. Any reservations over a perceived lack of playing time in recent seasons, Röhl volunteered, will be quickly ironed out.

“We were looking for a number six,” Röhl said. “He showed a lot of experience and we know he didn't play so much in the past so it is important now to give him the rhythm. We have good experience with this when you look at maybe Poveda or Ugbo, they did not have so much game time before but it was no problem for us, we helped them and improved them day by day.

“Hopefully he (Chalobah) will play a key role for us. With the midfielders we need different profiles, we have box-to-box players, now we have physical and strong. He has big, big experience in the Championship and we know he can carry the ball. We know we have Barry Bannan who can decide the rhythm of our game. This is very interesting and a good mix.”

Röhl went on to describe the summer efforts of youngster Sean Fusire as something that has impressed him. Most often used as a wide man in his short career so far, the highly-rated 19-year-old has featured in midfield more recently and could act as a squad player in senior football in the coming campaign. The hunt for further midfield reinforcements, however, continues.

